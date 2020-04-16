Two healthcare workers in Kilkenny have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Both were staff members at St Luke's Hospital and are believed to have died in the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the virus has now reached 444 -after 38 further deaths were recorded yesterday, including 6 in the West of Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland has now surpassed 12 and a half thousand.

The latest county breakdown shows 216 confirmed cases in Mayo, 237 in Galway, 50 in Roscommon and 62 in Sligo.

Older people are being warned they'll have to keep "cocooning" until the country has control of Covid-19.