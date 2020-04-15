A woman in her late 20s was arrested in Swinford on Tuesday last in connection with a public order incident.

At approximately 8.15pm on Tuesday, Gardaí assigned to the Mayo Divisional Roads Policing Unit, who were patrolling in the Swinford area responded to a group of individuals who were gathered on Main Street Swinford and directed them to leave the area.

One of the group refused to leave when directed to do so by Gardaí and was subsequently arrested under the Public Order Act.

While under arrest and in a Garda patrol car the woman spat at two members of An Garda Síochána.

The woman was brought to Swinford Garda Station where she was charged in connection with the incident.

She is due to appear before the courts at a later date.