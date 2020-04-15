The most up to date advice from the HSE is that the wearing of disposable masks and plastic gloves generally may do more harm than good during the pandemic

Dr Ciara Kelly Public Health Specialist Registrar at HSE West says Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) is critical for health care workers and for persons suspected or confirmed as having contracted Covid 19, but otherwise, the wearing of face masks and disposable gloves may well give a false sense of security.

Dr Kelly insists that the regular washing of hands, cleaning surfaces, maintaining social distancing and observing coughing and sneezing etiquette are the most effective way for the general public to prevent the spread of the virus.

Internationally, as some countries begin to lift the lock downs imposed during the pandemic, more face masks are being distributed to the general public in these countries, speaking to Midwest News today Dr Kelly said the advice here stays the same - disposable gloves and face masks are no magic solution for the general public , and may do more harm than good in some cases if you are not sick.