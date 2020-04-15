A Co Roscommon man has appeared in court after allegedly sneezing deliberately in a Garda's face in Athlone.

Gardai responded to reports of a house party in the Monksland area of Athlone late on Monday night, and arrested two men.

One man in his 20's became aggressive towards Gardai and allegedly sneezed at a Garda member, while making reference to the coronavirus.

The Longford Leader reports that Jozef Gabor of 55 Castlehill, Castlerea, was subsequently arrested and charged with assaulting the garda, and appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court yesterday.

The court heard the DPP is currently preparing a file, and there could be further charges pending.

A second man was charged with being abusive towards a Garda.

Judge Seamus Hughes remanded both men in custody to a sitting of Harristown Court in Castlerea on Friday.