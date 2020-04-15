Millions of euro worth of personal protective equipment is due to arrive in Ireland later this week.

The HSE ordered more than 200 million euro worth of the masks, gowns and other gear from China recently.

The first batch arrived in Ireland earlier this month, but about 20 per cent of it wasn't suitable.

The HSE says more will arrive in the coming days.

However, a Mayo TD is concerned about the level of fear among medical staff, who are receiving limited supplies of personal protective equipment for their work on the front-line.

Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says the State agencies, such as the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Udarás na Gaeltachta, have a role to play in seeking out companies here who can manufacture PPE.

Deputy Conway-Walsh also said the Government needs to be more transparent about the shortages of such equipment.