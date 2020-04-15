Irish Water staff in Mayo and Galway are among those who have been subjected to threats and intimidation.

A log of flashpoints over the past 3 years shows 21 instances of assault or abuse were reported by Irish Water staff or contractors.

In Galway City, a contractor crew was threatened with a machete by an irate home owner, according to records released under the Freedom of Information Act.

In Co Mayo, a staff member of Irish Water was starting to reverse her vehicle when she noticed a cardboard box had been placed against the rear wheel.

According to the records, she got out and removed the box and noticed abusive graffiti had been daubed on the vehicle.

10 incidents were recorded last year alone.