Gardai have confirmed that the equipment stolen during a break-in at Midwest Radio headquarters in Ballyhaunis has been recovered.

The offices on Clare Street, Ballyhaunis and the Outside Broadcast Unit were broken into on Monday night, and a substantial amount of property was taken, including laptops, a camera, microphones, headphones and other radio equipment.

The stolen property was recovered locally yesterday evening.

Gardai say no arrests have yet been made, but it's understood they're following certain lines of enquiry.