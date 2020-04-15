A Mayo TD is calling for the deadline for Leaving Cert exam fees to be paid to be extended, given the current uncertainty as to when the exams will take place.

Last week, the Education Minister announced that the Leaving Cert will most likely be rescheduled for late July or August, while the Junior Cert exams will not go ahead, and will be replaced by school-based exams and assessments.

Mayo Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary says the Junior Cert fee should now be scrapped, while the deadline for the Leaving Cert fee - which is the end of this month - should be extended until there's further clarity about the timing of the exams.