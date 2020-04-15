The HSE is to start testing nursing home residents living where NO Covid-19 clusters have been found.

Yesterday saw the country's highest number of deaths in a single day recorded, with a further 41 people losing their lives after being infected with the virus - including 4 more deaths in the West of Ireland.

548 new cases of the virus were detected in the past 24 hours, while there were 284 positive tests sent back from German labs.

The total number of confirmed cases here now stands at 11,479.

The latest breakdown by county shows 198 confirmed cases in Mayo, 220 in Co Galway, 52 in Sligo and 48 in Roscommon.

406 people have now died in this country -187 of the deaths occurred in nursing homes.

The State's Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says his team is trying to stop the virus getting into nursing homes in the first place: