Motorists over 70 years of age who have been forced to cocoon under the government’s Covid-19 restrictions, are continuing to pay motor insurance for vehicles parked at their homes, and deserve a refund or credit, according to the Chairman of the Consumers Association of Ireland, the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District, Michael Kilcoyne.

The Consumers Association has raised the matter with the Insurance companies and is now calling on the Minister for Transport to ensure that the motorists unable to drive on our roads while cocooning, are not continuing to pay high car insurance costs.