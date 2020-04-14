1lb plain flour(half white and half whole meal or 3 quarters whole meal and
quarter white)
1 teasp bread soda with half pint sour /butter milk.or
Half pint fresh milk but 1 teasp .bextartar must be used with soda.
1 egg
1 tablespoon cooking oil
Method
Sieve flour ,soda and bextartar if using
Add egg to milk with oil and beat well.
Add all at once to flour and mix to form a loose dough (if too stiff add
another few drops of milk)
knead and put into floured round tin ,cut a cross on top ,bake in moderate
oven 60c approx .
When baked place on wire tray to cool
N.B. DO NOT sieve brown flour.