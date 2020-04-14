1lb plain flour(half white and half whole meal or 3 quarters whole meal and

quarter white)

1 teasp bread soda with half pint sour /butter milk.or

Half pint fresh milk but 1 teasp .bextartar must be used with soda.

1 egg

1 tablespoon cooking oil



Method

Sieve flour ,soda and bextartar if using

Add egg to milk with oil and beat well.

Add all at once to flour and mix to form a loose dough (if too stiff add

another few drops of milk)

knead and put into floured round tin ,cut a cross on top ,bake in moderate

oven 60c approx .

When baked place on wire tray to cool

N.B. DO NOT sieve brown flour.