During the Covid-19 crisis, a Castlebar-based business is offering to rent out motor homes at cost price to those who need to self-isolate, but may not have the room to do so within their own homes.

Ireland West Motorhomes based on the Turlough Road in Castlebar is a family-run camper van hire company, but has been hit with a number of cancellations due to the present restrictions on travel.

Kevin Ryan says the lockdown has meant their camper vans are parked up, and he's offering to hire them,at cost price, to health care workers or those self-isolating who may need a temporary home.