Elderly people who are cocooning during the Covid-19 crisis and who've had to appoint a temporary agent to collection their pension payments should ensure they choose someone they can trust.

That's the advice of Safeguarding Ireland, as international estimates show up to 20% of agents abuse their position, increasing the risk of financial abuse against an elderly person.

Chairperson of the Safeguarding Ireland, Patricia Rickard-Clarke, says it's important that the temporary agent - who must have the pensioner's Public Service Card to collect the pension or social welfare payment - returns the card to the pensioner with the payment each time.

She also advises that receipts are kept, if the agent is collecting groceries or medicine for the pensioner, as this will help to avoid financial abuse, and protect the agent from any accusations.