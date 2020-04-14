The IFA has welcomed clarification from the Department that a farmer who has incurred a substantial loss of income as a result of restrictions can qualify for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

It means that fulltime farmers who cannot sell their stock and therefore have no income can claim the payment, while part-time farmers who have lost off-farm employment and suffered substantial loss of income can also qualify.

The IFA says farmers in receipt of Farm Assist payments are not entitled to the Covid-19 Unemployment Payment. However, if their income has deteriorated as a result of restrictions or loss of income, they can look for a reassessment of the Farm Assist.

Farmers in receipt of the Rural Social Scheme is not entitled to the Covid-19 payment, but the existing payment is maintained.