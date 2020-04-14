Almost 15,000 people in Co Mayo received the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment today, while the number nationally receiving the payment is over half a million.

54,000 of those are receiving the payment for the first time.

Figures released today by the Department of Social Protection show 14,900 people in Mayo are receiving the €350 euro per week payment today, with 29,100 people in Galway, 6,300 in Roscommon and 7,000 in Sligo also receiving the Covid-19 Unemployment payment, which was due to reach the recipients' bank accounts or local Post Office today.

This is in addition to the 210,000 people on the Live Register, while over 42,000 employers have registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme.

The Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty says that with just over 50,000 additional payments approved in the last week, it would suggest we are perhaps reaching a plateau in terms of those on the Covid payment.