8ozs flour

half teaspoon salt(opt)

quarter tsp bread soda

1good tsp.ground ginger

3ozs butter /margarine

1egg

3ozs brown sugar

1tablesp treacle

1 tablespoon golden syrup.(if you don’t have golden syrup use 2 tblsp

treacle)

A little sour milk.

2 capfuls of Malibu/whiskey/brandy.(optional)



Sieve flour salt ,ginger and bread soda.

Melt the butter,treacle,syrup and sugar over a v.low heat,do not allow to

boil.



Add this mixture to the dry ingredients ,mixing as for a batter from the

center to the sides add the beaten egg and milk to make to a dropping

consistency.



Pour into a well greased loaf and bake in moderate oven (60 c)for 3 quarters

of an hour to 1 hour.



Allow to cool a little in the tin ,then turn out on to wire tray.



You can now purchase tin liners both round and oblong in supermarkets and

pound shops .