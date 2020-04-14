8ozs flour
half teaspoon salt(opt)
quarter tsp bread soda
1good tsp.ground ginger
3ozs butter /margarine
1egg
3ozs brown sugar
1tablesp treacle
1 tablespoon golden syrup.(if you don’t have golden syrup use 2 tblsp
treacle)
A little sour milk.
2 capfuls of Malibu/whiskey/brandy.(optional)
Sieve flour salt ,ginger and bread soda.
Melt the butter,treacle,syrup and sugar over a v.low heat,do not allow to
boil.
Add this mixture to the dry ingredients ,mixing as for a batter from the
center to the sides add the beaten egg and milk to make to a dropping
consistency.
Pour into a well greased loaf and bake in moderate oven (60 c)for 3 quarters
of an hour to 1 hour.
Allow to cool a little in the tin ,then turn out on to wire tray.
You can now purchase tin liners both round and oblong in supermarkets and
pound shops .