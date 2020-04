Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed she was diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

She was tested on March 28th and got the results back yesterday.

She said she is no longer infected or infectious , but has had a setback in her recovery - developing post-viral pleurisy in her right lung.

She says she is responding well to medication and expects to be back at work next Monday.

McDonald has appealed to people to stay home and stay safe - saying "you do not want to get this virus".