Gardai are investigating a break-in last night at Midwest Radio headquarters on Clare Street in Ballyhaunis.

It's believed the incident occurred sometime between 8pm and 1am.

Intruders gained access to the offices and removed laptops and other items.

Access was also gained to the Outside Broadcast Unit, with some items taken including a microphone and headphones - some damage was also caused to the bus.

A Garda forensic team are examining the scene of the incident today, and Gardai are examining CCTV footage.

They have appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Clare Street or Barrack Street areas of Ballyhaunis last night to contact them at Claremorris Garda Station at 094 - 93 72080.