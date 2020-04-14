The general public are being asked not to litter car parks and streets with used disposable gloves.

The Environmental officer with Mayo County Council, Sharon Cameron, says the discarded plastic gloves are to be seen on the ground all over our towns and villages, and she says it’s not acceptable for anyone to have to pick up this litter.

If you use disposable gloves when shopping during this pandemic, then you have an obligation to either put the used gloves in litter bins, or bring them home and discard them in your own rubbish, she explained.

The increasing problem of these used gloves on our streets and in shopping car parks needs to stop, she told Midwest News today.