A Mayo musician is calling on Australian officials to test and repatriate crew members aboard the quarantined Ruby Princess cruise ship off the New South Wales coast.

24-year-old Kate Heneghan has been in self-isolation on the cruise ship for the majority of the past three weeks, except for an isolated instance where she briefly returned to work for an hour last week.

The Castlebar harpist and violinist has been tested for Covid-19, after displaying mild symptoms of the disease last night.

She has received support on social media from the New South Wales Parliament leader of the opposition, Labour party politician Jodi McKay.

Kate Heneghan told Midwest Radio News that she hopes to test negative for the virus and return home to Mayo.