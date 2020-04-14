The National Public Health Emergency Team is set to meet again later this morning.

The state's chief medical officer says any lifting of pandemic restrictions this summer will be limited.

Dr Tony Holohan says any move to ease the lockdown will be a fickle balancing act.

The number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in the Republic is now over ten thousand for the first time after 992 positive tests were reported last night.

31 more people infected with coronavirus have passed away - leaving the national death toll at 365.

One of the deaths was in the west.

There are now 194 confirmed cases in Mayo, 197 in Galway, 45 in Sligo, 39 in Roscommon and 32 in Leitrim.