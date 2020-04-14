An Irish citizen, understood to be from the west of Ireland, has been arrested as part of an international investigation into a major Covid 19 fraud operation.

An inquiry was launched after a fake order was placed for millions of masks destined for Germany.

German officials contracted a German based company to purchase 10 million face masks worth around 15 million euro to help in the fight against Covid 19.

This Germany company was put in contact with a Dutch one through an Irish intermediary to place an order for 11 million masks worth up to 7.7 million euro.

However this order was made through a fraudulent entity who had cloned the website and email address of the legitimate Dutch company.

A one and a half million euro down payment was made for the delivery of the first million masks to an Irish bank account based in Roscommon.

In late March, reps from the German and Irish companies met in Amsterdam to inspect and oversee the handover of the shipment - but it never materialied.

An investigation was launched and 1.5 million euro has since been frozen in an Irish Bank Account.

The Irish citizen was interviewed last Friday on suspicion of money laundering