The woman who died following a single vehicle collision in Boyle at the weekend, has been named locally as 22-year-old, Ciara McKenna of Aghnagrange, Boyle.

The collision ocurred last Saturday shortly after 9am on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle County Roscommon.

Ms McKenna was the front-seat passenger and passed away at Sligo University Hospital as a result of her injuries late on Saturday night.

A male driver was also taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment after the crash.

The car collided with a wall causing significant damage to the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

Ciara’s funeral mass is taking place privately due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date.

Gardaí in Boyle are again appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.