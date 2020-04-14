A woman, who died following a single vehicle road traffic collision at the weekend, has been named locally as 22-year-old, Boyle native, Ciara McKenna.

The incident occurred shortly after 9am Saturday on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle, County Roscommon.

Ms McKenna was the front-seat passenger and passed away at Sligo University Hospital as a result of her injuries late Saturday night.

A male driver and Ms McKenna, both in their 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment after the crash.

The car had collided with a wall causing significant damage to the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

Ciara Mc Kenna, of Aghnagrange, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, funeral mass will take place privately due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date.

Those wishing to sympathise with the family can do so online with the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Gardaí in Boyle are again appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.