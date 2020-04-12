Mobile phone companies should target their best deals at older people and those who are cocooning at present.

That's according to Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Sean Canney, who says many older people are concerned they will face spiralling bills with increased use of their mobile phones while isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

As chairperson of the Mobile Phone & Broadband Taskforce, Deputy Canney is urging the mobile network providers to help older and more vulnerable people find the right package to meet their needs at this time.