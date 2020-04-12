Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring is encouraging businesses in Mayo impacted by the Covid19 pandemic to apply for a suite of government grants now available to small to medium size businesses.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, has announced that a package worth €1 billion in liquidity measures will be made available to businesses to meet the unprecedented difficulties posed by the emergency.

There are basically three different schemes involved in this one billion euro grant scheme and A full list of all supports announced to date for businesses is available at gov.ie