Galway Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell has announced that, due to the current restrictions on travel and assembly, the party for the first time will be organising an online National Easter Commemoration at 3pm today, Easter Sunday.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and necessary restrictions, Sinn Féin has postponed all of its annual 1916 commemorations and wreath laying ceremonies.

Instead, at 3pm today, they will hold an online National Easter Commemoration including music and song and an oration by the party President Mary Lou McDonald.

This can be viewed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and via the Sinn Féin website at sinnfein.ie