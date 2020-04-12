33 more covid-19 patients have died, bringing the death toll in the Republic to 320.

8,928 people have been infected since the pandemic reached Ireland, which includes an extra 286 cases reported by a lab in Germany.

The number of confirmed cases in Mayo now stands at 168. Galway has 169, Sligo has 39 and Roscommon has 27.

It's already killed over a hundred thousand people worldwide, and infected 1.7 million.

Health Minister Simon Harris says after the German lab has cleared a backlog of up to 15-thousand tests, the next step will be to extend the testing criteria.

Dr Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of General Practitioners, says that will help find infection sooner.