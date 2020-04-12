A 24-year-old woman was remanded in custody after she allegedly bit a hospital doctor in Sligo.

The medic had been treating her in Sligo University Hospital's Emergency Department.

Nicole Chambers, with an address in Coolaney, Co Sligo, appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court yesterday where she was charged with assault, criminal damage and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Sligo University Hospital earlier in the day.

Ms Chambers was arrested at the Emergency Department at 7.30am yesterday morning and Gardaí were called on three separate occasions to the hospital, the court heard.

Judge Kevin Kilrane refused bail saying the assault allegation was very serious and in the present circumstances there had to be zero tolerance adopted with regard to alleged incidents against frontline staff.