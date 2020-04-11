Gardaí in Westport seized nearly €3000 yesterday after a follow up search on a man in the area.

While on patrol in the Westport area, Gardaí stopped and searched the male, aged in his 20s, who was found in possession of ecstasy tablets with a street value of approximately €500.

The male was arrested a brought to Westport Garda Station.

A follow-up search was then conducted at an address in Westport and a further €1,200 worth of ecstasy powder, and €1,300 worth of ecstasy tablets were seized.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The male was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.