Gardaí have arrested and charged two people following an aggravated burglary at a licensed premise in the Aughagower area.

A man, 20 years old and a male youth aged 17 years entered the premises armed with a knife and stole a TV.

The incident occurred last Monday at approximately 9pm.

No injuries or damages were caused.

The two have since been arrested and were charged in relation to this incident before a sitting of Castlebar District Court this morning.