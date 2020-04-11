Over 75,000 euro in funding has been announced today by the Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring to support community and voluntary groups involved in the delivery of COVID-19 community response efforts in Mayo.

The COVID-19 Emergency Fund, worth 2.5 million euro nationally will provide immediate and urgently needed funding to local groups that are participating in the Local Authority led “Community Call” initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Ring says Mayo County Council will now administer the funding to voluntary groups involved in the Community Call effort.

Priority will be given to organisations which incur costs on direct delivery of frontline services to people, such as Meals on Wheels and other similar activities.

Community Call is an unprecedented mobilisation of Government, Local Authority and voluntary resources to provide help to those in our communities that need it during this crisis.

There is a Community Call Forum in each county to coordinate and connect the wide range of services and supports that are available. People in Mayo can call the dedicated local helpline on 094 906 4660.

In the week since Community Call was launched, over 5,000 calls have been received from members of the public throughout Ireland.