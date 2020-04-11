Midwest Radio is urging listeners across the region to "Shine a Light" at 9pm tonight to honour frontline staff and healthcare workers tackling the Covid 19 pandemic.

Those who are sick and who've lost their lives from the virus will also be recognised as part of the initiative.

Many people will be lighting a candle at home - but some buildings are getting involved too.

Midwest Radio is rowing in behind this initiative as an important symbolic showing of solidarity with those who have been affected by the outbreak.

Midwest Radio’s station manager Tommy Marren is appealing to all Midwest’s listeners to take part in the initiative