This year Mayo Day will go ahead on Saturday the 2nd of May with the aid of technology, due to the current health crisis.

This year’s event aims to reach out to Mayo Communities and the Mayo Diaspora across the world, to unite them at a time of uncertainty.

There will be no coming together at public events as this year’s event will be celebrated using technology.

Mayo County Council is asking people to upload ‘a minute for Mayo’ on social media platforms to tell their stories, using the #MayoDay2020 and #HometoMayo.

Mayo Day 2020 will give people from the county (wherever they may be) the chance to be part of the Mayo family re-union from the safety of their homes.

Chief Executive of Mayo County Council Peter Flynn says the Mayo people will get through these difficult times and the flag will be flying at the end of it.