The Irish Second Level Students Union says there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the state exams taking place in the summer.

The Education Minister announced yesterday that the Leaving Cert will now begin in either late July or early August, while the Junior Cert exams have been cancelled, to be replaced with in-class assessments at the start of the next school year.

Minister Joe McHugh has says he hopes sixth year students will have two weeks in class before the exams start.

Sean Carey, from the secondary school students union, says there needs to be more clarity: