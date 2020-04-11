288 people here have lost their lives to Covid 19.

The death toll from the virus has risen, after a further 25 patients were confirmed to have died, while 480 new cases have been diagnosed.

Updated figures show there are now 8,089 confirmed cases, after over 1,000 of the 15,000 tests sent to German labs came back positive.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mayo now stands at 153, Galway has 160, there’s 31 in Sligo and 26 in Roscommon

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan says it's hoped the testing process in this country will be fit for purpose by May 5th, when restriction measures are due to be lifted: