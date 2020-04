28 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 with the death toll now standing at 263.

500 new cases have also been detected in the past 24 hours - the largest number in a single day since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive tests in the Republic is now 6,574.

There is now 134 confirmed cases in both Mayo & Galway.

There are 28 confirmed cases in Sligo and 22 in Roscommon.