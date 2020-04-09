Mayo County Council has announced the closure of public car parks at all beaches in the county.

This morning, Midwest News announced the closure of the carparks in Mulranny and Achill, but the council has now taken the decision to close access to public car parks at all of the county's beaches, as well as at Croagh Patrick and the Westport Skate Park, for the foreseeable future.

The decision was made following consultations with Gardai.

With the Easter weekend approaching, a spokesperson for Mayo County Council said they've taken the decision to implement these closures to make it clear to people from outside the immediate 2km area that they should not visit public beaches at this time.

The council is again urging everyone to follow the guidance of health professionals in relation to Covid-19 - which includes staying at home except for essential journeys, and exercising within 2km of your home.