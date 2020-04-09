The Minister for Health Simon Harris says he expects to be advised tomorrow to keep the significant restrictions, to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in place for a period of weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow, and Minister Harris says he expects they will recommend that we continue with the very strict restrictions, and said he expects that to be for a period of weeks.

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 235 yes, after a further 25 people were confirmed to have lost their lives in this country yesterday - including two deaths in the West.

365 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday bringing the national total to over 6,000.

In Mayo, there are now 130 confirmed cases, with 134 in Galway, 28 in Sligo and 22 in Roscommon.

The European Centre for Disease Control says it's too early for countries to start lifting community and physical distancing measures.