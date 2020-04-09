Two technology teachers at Sancta Maria College in Louisbourgh are now producing visor face masks for frontline health staff, to be used locally.

Teachers Liam Murphy and Bob Rainey are on campus using the school’s 3d printer, and having sourced local material and additional equipment, to make the much needed facial protection in the battle against the spread of Covid -19.

In the last number of days they have produced 100 visor masks per day but are now ramping up the production line to produce 1500 masks per day.

They are making the masks for use by frontline staff at Mayo University Hospital and the local Order of Malta and Civil defence and GPs surgeries are already utilising the product.

Pauline Moran is the Principal at Sancta Maria College and she told Midwest News today about local pride in the teachers’ innovative action.