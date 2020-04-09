It’s for the protection of the communities of Achill and Mulranny that Mayo County Council and the Gardai, working together, this morning closed access to all the car park at the local beaches.

That’s according to local councillor Paul McNamara.

He says, however, that the beaches in the area are open to anyone living within 2km of them, and local people can walk the beaches this holiday weekend, but should remember to stay 6 foot apart while doing so.

Cllr McNamara told Midwest News today that it’s an extraordinary time, but well worth adhering to the present government Covid-19 restrictions if it saves lives.