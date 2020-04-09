The Government should ramp up efforts to secure a domestic production line for Person Protective Equipment for frontline healthcare workers.

That's the view of Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell.

As the Covid-19 crisis develops, Deputy Farrell says the need for a reliable domestic Irish production line of PPE is increasingly obvious, particularly given the recent difficulties in sourcing equipment on the international market, and the concerns over the quality of some of the supplies procured from China.

The Galway West TD says she's convinced there must be manufacturing companies across the country that could re-focus their production to deliver PPE supplies, rather than relying on imports from other countries.