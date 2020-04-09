Gardai are again appealing to people not to make unnecessary journeys this Easter weekend, and to abide by the restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Gardai yesterday expressed fears about rising public complacency about the virus, and said they will be stepping up patrols this weekend at popular locations such as beaches and forest walks, to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

People detected undertaking non-essential journeys will be sent back home, while Gardai now have the power to impose fines on those in breach of the guidelines.

Locally, Mayo County Council in conjunction with Gardai have decided to close the public car parks at all beaches in the Mulranny and Achill area this weekend.

The move comes as community and tourism representatives along the Western seaboard are appealing to visitors to stay away, until this crisis passes.