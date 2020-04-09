Restrictions on movement and travel could be in place for months to come.

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 235, after a further 25 people were confirmed to have lost their lives in this country yesterday, while 365 new cases have been confirmed.

There are now 6,074 diagnosed cases of the virus.

In Mayo, there are now 130 confirmed cases, with 134 in Galway, 28 in Sligo and 22 in Roscommon.

The European Centre for Disease Control says it's too early for countries to start lifting community and physical distancing measures.

The State's Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says the growth rate of the virus needs to reduce significantly: