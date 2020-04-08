Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation and the HSE have been working closely over the past number of weeks to facilitate the use of the Mayo Hospice building for the COVID-19 crisis.

For the next few months the Mayo Hospice Building will be handed over to the HSE to provide additional accommodation for patients, should it be required.

During this time the Mayo Hospice Building will be fully operated by the HSE.

It is still the hope of the Foundation that the Mayo Hospice shall be open for Palliative Care before the end of year.