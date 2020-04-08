Householders are being asked to take the pressure off the recycling bottle banks throughout the county at present and store your empty bottles at home.

That’s the appeal this afternoon, of the Environmental Officer with Mayo County Council, Sharon Cameron, as she says householders use of the 100 recycling bottle bank sites in Mayo alone, has risen by 30 percent in the last week.

The problem is that the company that operates the bottle banks across a number of counties is overwhelmed with the increased usage of the sites, and cannot keep up with the demand. While the bottle bank sites remain open to the public, they are not an essential service at this time, she explained.

Therefore, rather than arriving at a full bottle bank and opting to leave your empty bottles beside the banks, bring the bottles home again and store them safely until this pandemic passes.

Empty bottles, left on the ground at a bottle bank, is considered a litter offence and anyone who does it, may well face prosecution as a result.

As we come into the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, a further surge in empty bottles and cans is likely, so the advice is for now, store these recyclables safely at home.

Sharon has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the problem