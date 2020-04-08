People shopping online during the Covid-19 crisis should support local businesses across Co Mayo.

That's according to Westport-based Independent Councillor Christy Hyland, who's made the call following a significant increase in online shopping in recent weeks, since the introduction of restrictions on movement.

Councillor Hyland says consumers might not be aware that some of the products they're buying internationally are also available from local businesses.

He told Midwest News that local businesses supported their communities during the recession, and it's now time to support them at this difficult time.