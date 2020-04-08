A Mayo-based Superintendent is appealing to people to continue abiding by the Government restrictions to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus - particularly over the Easter weekend.

Last night, the Health Minister signed regulations giving Gardaí emergency powers to enforce restrictions during the pandemic.

People found not following health advice will be forced to return home and may face fines.

Superintendent Kevin Gately of Castlebar Garda Station says enforcement is the last resort for Gardai, but he says it's vital that people continue to adhere to the restrictions on movement.

Superintendent Gately says the Gardai will continue to be visible on roads across the Mayo division, encouraging people to abide by the measures.