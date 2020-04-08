Ballina photographer David Farrell has scooped two major international sports photography awards.

The Federation of European Professional Photographers 2020 awards were announced by video link from Brussels at the weekend.

David Farrell represented Ireland in the prestigious competition, winning two Merit awards in the Single Images category, and beating off stiff competition from photographers representing 29 countries, with a total entry of 2,200 pictures.

His winning photos were taken at various football and hurling events throughout the past year.

The awards were due to be presented at a special ceremony in Rome, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and were instead announced by video link from Brussels.

(Attached is a black & white image David captured of the Mayo minor football team celebrating their Connacht final win over Galway in Tuam last Summer, while the lid of the trophy soars skywards).