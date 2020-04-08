The Health Minister has signed regulations giving Gardaí emergency powers to enforce restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

People found not following health advice will be forced to return home.

Yesterday saw the largest daily rise in the number of deaths here since the outbreak began - 36 people died, bringing the total to 210 - none of the latest deaths were in the West of Ireland.

345 new cases of Covid-19 were also announced, with the total number now standing at 5,709.

The latest county breakdown shows 126 confirmed cases in Co Mayo, 128 in Galway, 28 in Sligo and 22 in Roscommon.

Mayo FG TD Alan Dillon has welcomed the emergency powers granted to Gardai in advance of Easter weekend.

He says Gardai across the region will continue their high-profile patrols, but now with additional powers to force people to return to their homes if they're out within a valid reason.

Deputy Dillon is urging the people of Co Mayo to continue following the advice of health experts in the fight against Covid-19 and not to become complacent in the days and weeks ahead.